Troost-Ekong's Own Goal Vs South Africa Not Responsible For Eagles' Struggle In 2026 WCQ --Aiyegbeni

Former Nigeria international Yakubu Aiyegbeni has disclosed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should not blame Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong for Nigeria’s struggle in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Aiyegbeni made this known amid reports that Troost-Ekong’s own goal against South Africa in Bloemfontein, may have dented the team’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup.



Speaking with Sunday Oliseh on his Podcast, the former Everton striker stated Troost-Ekong is a true leader in the Super Eagles and that mistakes are bound to happen in football.

“We’re talking about me missing a goal. Now everyone is talking about the captain, Ekong.



“He scored an own goal. So what? He didn’t mean to score that own goal. It happens. We Nigerians, we have to understand. We are always waiting to put blame on one or two players. Oh, it’s because of this guy we did not qualify for the World Cup. But that’s not the case.



“This boy, Ekong, is a leader in that team. He made mistakes, yes. South Africa passed the ball better than us. We cannot even put six or seven passes together. When we try to play, we just end up kicking it long,” Aiyegbeni said.



