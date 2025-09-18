2025 U20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Want To Make History In Chile — Captain Bameyi

Flying Eagles head coach Daniel Bameyi says the team want to make history by winning the title at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans have made it to final of the competition twice in the past (1989 and 2005).

Aliyu Zubairu’s side are currently in Chile for their final preparation ahead of the biennial competition.

The Flying Eagles are drawn in Group F with Norway, Colombia, and Saudi Arabia.

They made it to the quarter-finals of the competition two years ago in Argentina.

Bameyi In Buoyant Mood

Bameyi is however confident they can go all the way this time around.

“It still hurts to be eliminated by Korea in the quarterfinal in 2023 and now we want to do better,’ Bameyi said after the team’s first training in Santiago, Chile.

“The spirit in the team is high and we will use the friendlies (vs Chile and Australia) to assess ourselves and also get to know what to expect.

“We want to make history.”

The Flying Eagles will begin their campaign against Norway on Monday, 29 September.

By Adeboye Amosu



