Mourinho Returns As Benfica Head Coach After 25 Years

Portuguese giants have re-signed Jose Mourinho as their new head coach following his sack at Fenerbahce just over a year in charge.

Benfica announced Mourinho’s appointment in a post on their X handle on Thursday.

“welcome Mr Jose Mourinho.”

Mourinho’s swift exit came two days after the Turkish club were eliminated from the Champions League play-offs…by his new employers Benfica, who have hired him on a deal until June 2027, Mirror reports.

The veteran coach side were beaten by former Premier League manager Bruno Lage, but he was also dismissed this week following a mixed start to the new season.

‘The Special One’, started his managerial career with Benfica in 2000 but lasted less than a season after falling out with the club’s president. Now 62, Mourinho returns to Benfica and is expected to take his first training session on Thursday.

Also Read: Mourinho’s Champions League Winning Captain Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Speaking before his appointment was made official, Mourinho revealed he had no hesitation in going back to his former club. He said: “What I can confirm is that, before I caught the plane, Benfica asked me if I was interested in coaching them.

“I said yes. I said I was abroad and that when I returned to Portugal I would have all the interest in talking with them. My nature is wanting to coach. I told myself that I wanted to balance myself emotionally.

“I didn’t want to say yes to the wrong club, just because I am a workaholic. When asked if I wanted to coach Benfica, I did not think twice. It interests me.”



