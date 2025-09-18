Lookman Returns To Atalanta Training

Nigeria winger Ademola Lookman has resumed training with his Atalanta teammates, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman, according to Italian news outlet, Gazetta had a meeting with head coach Ivan Juric on Thursday morning.

The 27-year-old also spoke with his teammates before the training session, and informed them he is motivated to play for the team again.

The Nigeria international was frozen out by La Dea last month after pushing to join their Serie A rivals, Inter Milan.

Juric declared after Sunday’s home win against Leece that he won’t beg the winger to play for the club.

Lookman is now in contention to make his first appearance of the season for La Dea against Torino on Sunday.

Atalanta lost 4-0 to defending champions, Paris Saint-Germain in their opening Champions League fixture of the season on Wednesday night.

By Adeboye Amosu



