Lookman Must Show Right Attitude To Play For Atalanta — Percassi

Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi has declared that they are ‘waiting with open arms’ for Ademola Lookman when he is ready to play for the club again, reports Completesports.com.

La Dea’s season has so far been overshadowed by the Lookman saga.

The Nigeria international tried and failed to force through a transfer to Atalanta’s Serie A rivals Inter Milan in the summer, going AWOL from training for two weeks.

International Duty

The 27-year-old recently featured for Nigeria against Rwanda, and South Africa.

The winger was however left out of the squad for La Dea’s Serie A clash with Leece last weekend, and Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League defeat to holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Percassi On Lookman

Percassi said it is important for Lookman to change his attitude.

“You cannot go back and change the past, so we will focus on the present and future. We all know how good Ademola is, but also that in order to play for Atalanta, you must be 100 per cent focused,” Percassi told Sky Sport Italia.

“When he feels ready to do that, we are waiting for him with open arms.”

By Adeboye Amosu



