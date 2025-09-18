UCL: 'Whether Osimhen Plays Or Not Is Irrelevant To Frankfurt' --Toppmoller

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoller says he’s not bothered whether Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen leads Galatasaray’s attack in today’s UEFA Champions League clash.



The Eagles face the Turkish champions at the Deutsche Bank Park, with Osimhen ruled out as he continues recovery from an ankle injury picked up on international duty.



Speaking with reporters during his press conference, Toppmoller noted that in Osimhen’s absence, Galatasaray can still count on Mauro Icardi.

“He’s an absolutely exceptional striker in Europe.



“His replacement, Mauro Icardi, has also proven he can score goals.



“In the end, it doesn’t matter who plays up front. Of course, the way he plays makes a difference, because Osimhen attacks more from deep.



“Whether he plays or not is irrelevant to us. Both teams will have eleven top players on the pitch tomorrow.”



