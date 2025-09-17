UCL: PSG Thrash Lookman’s Atalanta, Bayern Pip Chelsea

Holders Paris Saint-Germain started the defence of their UEFA Champions title with a 4-0 victory over Atalanta at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

The hosts took the lead after two minutes through Brazilian centre-back, Marquinhos.

Fabian Ruiz beat the offside trap down the left, and rolled the ball across for Marquinhos to tap-in.

PSG doubled their lead through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia six minutes before the break.

The former Napoli winger swept in from the edge of the area after surging forward through the middle.

Nuno Mendes fired home the third six minutes after the break, while substitute

Goncalo Ramos made the scoreline more emphatic with the fourth in stoppage time.

At the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich defeated Chelsea 3-1 with Harry Kane grabbing a brace.

Chelsea dominated the opening exchanges but were suddenly hit by two Bayern goals in seven minutes.

Trevoh Chalobah scored an own goal in the 20th minute, while Kane doubled the home team’s lead seven minutes later.

Cole Palmer reduced the deficit for Chelsea two minutes later.

Bayern regained their two-goal lead courtesy of Kane’s fine finish three minutes after the hour mark.

By Adeboye Amosu




