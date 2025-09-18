CAFCC: Abia Warriors Suffer Double Blow As Ijoma, Ojonougba Exit Before Djoliba Clash

Key Departures Hit Abia Warriors Ahead Of CAF Confederation Cup Debut

Super Eagles B forward, Anthony Ijoma, will not be available for Abia Warriors coach, Imama Amapakabo, when they face Djoliba of Mali in their maiden CAF Confederation Cup first round, first leg match on Sunday, 21 September 2025, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Completesports.com reports.

Also, midfielder Adejo Ojonougba will not feature for Abia Warriors in their first-ever CAF interclub competition against Malian giants, Djoliba.

Ijoma, Ojonougba Secure Moves Abroad

Checks by Completesports.com reveal that 20-year-old Ijoma has signed a three-year contract with Bosnia and Herzegovina side FK Radnik Bijeljina.

Similarly, Ojonougba has joined Tunisian outfit AS Marsa, automatically ruling the duo out of Abia Warriors’ 2025/2026 campaign both in the continent and on the domestic scene.

Ijoma scored 12 goals for Abia Warriors in the 2024/2025 NPFL season, while Ojonougba netted seven from midfield.

Amapakabo’s Goal Hunt Relies On Megwo

With the exits confirmed, Amapakabo’s Warriors are left with Sunday Megwo — who also struck 12 goals last season — to spearhead the attack against Djoliba.

Club officials, however, insist there are enough replacements for the departed players, stressing that the transfers did not catch them unawares as they had made serious moves in the last window.

“We would have loved to have them with us for our CAFCC and NPFL campaigns this term, but as a club, Abia Warriors don’t stop players’ career progress,” said a club official who spoke off record after Sporting Director Emeka Ifejiagwa and head coach Imama Amapakabo could not be reached on Thursday.

Club chairman, John Obuh, only responded that he was busy and promised to call back later, a promise unfulfilled before press time.

Warriors Confident Despite Setbacks

“We’re happy for their career progress and wish them well in their new clubs. I must say we prepared for their departure. We made good recruitments during the transfer window and believe we’re in good form, physically and mentally, to overcome Djoliba and any other club in the continental games as well as the NPFL,” the club source added.

New Arrivals To Step Up

The duo’s places could be filled by new signings such as Emeka Obioma, the former Enyimba forward who once emerged NPFL top scorer, Suraj Lawal, a proven Heartland striker, and Chindi Merpring from Edel FC.

By Sab Osuji



