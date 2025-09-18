I’ll Struggle To Score Goals In This Super Eagles Team –Aiyegbeni

Former Nigeria international Yakubu Aiyegbeni has said he would struggle to score goals in this current Super Eagles team.

Speaking as a guest on a podcast on YouTube by legendary midfielder Sunday Oliseh, Aiyegbeni explained the reason the current Super Eagles struggle to create and also score goals.

“When we look at the team, we have too many defensive midfielders,” Aiyegbeni said while commenting on the team’s struggles in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“We don’t have a creative midfielder. If I play in this team, I’ll struggle to score goals. I’m telling you because when you look at Osimhen when he plays, he’s fighting because he knows already.

“We don’t have a midfielder who can pass the ball. We always pass the ball sideways. We cannot string six passes or seven passes. When we pass the ball a bit, then we kick it long. We cannot build a team like this.”

After eight matches played in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles have scored nine goals and conceded seven with a goal difference of plus two.

Group leaders Bafana Bafana of South Africa have scored 14 goals and have conceded six and have a goals difference of plus eight.

Second places Cheetahs of Benin Republic have plus four goals difference, having scored 11 and let in seven.

The only game the Super Eagles have managed to scored more than one goal was in the 2-0 win against Rwanda in March, thanks to a Victor Osimhen brace.

Hopefully, the Eagies would score more goals in their next two fixtures against Lesotho and Benin Republic in October because there is the possibility it would be a key decider at the end of the qualifying campaign.

By James Agberebi



