Campbell Backs Arsenal To Defeat Man City

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has backed the Gunners to overcome Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League heavyweight clash at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s men will hope to stretch their unbeaten streak against City when both sides clash.

In the last two Premier League seasons City have failed to register a win against Arsenal, recording two defeats and two draws.

The two teams will go into this weekend’s encounter on the back of wins in the UEFA Champions League.

While the Gunners beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at the San Mames on Wednesday, City overcame 10-man Napoli 2-0.

Ahead of the big clash, two-time Premier League title winner Campbell said:“I’ve got a feeling it’s going to be a 2-1 Arsenal win. I think they’ve got the bit between the teeth. Hopefully they’ve learned from Liverpool and just find that balance between defence and that gamble in attack.

“You need to trust the defence a little bit. You can’t have everyone back. You need the risk and reward. You need to find that balance. Maybe you can be a bit more conservative away from home, but finding that balance is key.”



