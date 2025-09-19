Home Eagles Defender Joins Austrian Club Wolfsberger

Home-based Super Eagles defender Harrison Uzondu has joined Austrian club Wolfsberger AC, reports Completesports.com.

Uzondu linked up with Dietmar Kühbauer’s side from Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, outfit, Ikorodu City.

The left-back put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Wolfsberger AC.

The 19-year-old was one of the top performers in the NPFL last season.

Uzondu was part of the home-based Super Eagles side that participated at the 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN.

He made three appearances for Nigeria at the competition.

Ikorodu City announced the defender’s departure on their official X handle.

“Since inception in 2022, you’ve been around and showing quality.

It’s time for another journey. Goodluck in WolfsbergerAC Harrison Austin Uzondu. Keep shining” reads the short message.

By Adeboye Amosu



