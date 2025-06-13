Boniface Not Considering Bayer Leverkusen Exit — Agent Aneke

Victor Boniface is not considering an exit from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen this summer, according to his agent Atta Aneke.

Boniface was close to joining Saudi Pro League side, Al-Nassr in January but the move fell through at the last minute.

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly looking to sell the Nigeria international after signing promising talent Christian Kofane from Spanish club, Albacete.

The 24-year-old has attracted the interest of Premier League club Newcastle United.

Aneke however said the striker is still committed to Bayer Leverkusen.

“Victor has ended the season after his trip to the national team. He’s on vacation now, will train hard during his vacation, and then return for preseason,” Aneke told BILD.

“There’s a new coach, a new setup, but still a very good team that’s back in the Champions League. Victor and I have never discussed a transfer.”

The Nigeria international struggled with injuries and loss of form last season.

Boniface scored 11 goals in 27 across all competitions for Die Werkself last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



