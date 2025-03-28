Boniface Scores As Leverkusen Beat Bochum, Close In On Bayern Munich

Victor Boniface was on target for Bayer Leverkusen in their 3-1 home win against Bochum in the Bundesliga on Friday night.

Boniface has now scored eighth goals in 16 games in the Bundesliga this season for Xabi Alonso side.





His Nigerian teammate Nathan Tella was not in action for the Bundesliga champions as he is sidelined with muscle injury.

Boniface scored on the hour mark to put his side 2-1 ahead.

He was on target again with 10 minutes left to play but his effort was ruled out after consultation with Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Aleix Garcia had broken the deadlock for Leverkusen in the 20th minute before Felix Passlack equalised for Bochum.

Amine Adli then got Leverkusen’s third goal with three minutes left to play.

Leverkusen are now on 59 points, just three points behind Bayern Munich, who will welcome St. Pauli to the Alianz Arena on Saturday.

By James Agberebi



