Brazil Reopen Talks With Ancelotti Over National Team Job

After the humiliating 4-1 defeat to Argentina, and a relatively poor CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying campaign, Brazilian outlet Ge Globo (via si.com) reported that talks with Carlo Ancelotti to take over the national team have reopened.

The CBF has had a long-standing admiration for Carlo Ancelotti, with the Italian seemingly one of the top names on their replacement list once again. Ancelotti first held talks to take over the Selecão in 2023, but instead opted to sign a new contract to stay at Real Madrid until 2026.





Consequently, Brazil ended up hiring current manager Dorival Junior in January 2024, but things haven’t quite gone to plan, with pressure mounting on the former São Paulo manager.

Despite initial contact, Ancelotti has insisted that any further talk of his future must wait until after the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States in June and July.

Brazil are optimistic about securing the services of Ancelotti, whose own future is uncertain after the Club World Cup. Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola have both been touted as potential replacements for Real Madrid, with many believing Ancelotti’s time has run its course at Los Blancos.

On top of this, the CBF leadership now has political stability until 2030, with the federation identifying Ancelotti as the ideal candidate, who has experience working with national team stars Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

Former Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis, currently manager of Flamengo, is an emerging candidate as well. Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus, who has international managing experience with Portugal, lifting EURO 2016, is also being considered.

However, with both these clubs also in action alongside Real Madrid in the Club World Cup, it is unlikely a decision by the CBF will be taken soon.



