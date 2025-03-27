NPFL: Finidi Reflects On Rivers United’s Loss To Bayelsa United

Rivers United head coach Finidi George has praised the performance of his players despite the 1-0 defeat to Bayelsa United.

Kehinde Malik scored the decisive goal for Bayelsa United in the 19th minute of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 31 encounter.





The hosts are now unbeaten in their last three league games.

Rivers United on the other hand failed to reduce Remo Stars’ lead at the top of the log following the defeat.

“We came here for something else, but we conceded a goal, from that moment the game became difficult,” Finidi stated after the game.

“We pushed in the second half for the equaliser but we have to give them credits for been resolute at the back

“A game like this it’s just about one moment, they had that moment and they scored, I must commend my boys for the performance despite the defeat.”

Rivers United will be in action in the Federation Cup next week when they face Beyond Limits FA in a Round of 32 clash at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

By Adeboye Amosu



