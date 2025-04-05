Bundesliga: Boniface, Tella In Action As Bayer Leverkusen Pip Heidenheim

Super Eagles duo of Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella were in action as Bayer Leverkusen pipped Heidenheim 1-0 in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.



Boniface, who was making his 17th appearance, has netted eight goals and bagged one assist this ongoing season for Leverkusen.



On the other hand, Tella was making his 21st appearance and has scored two goals for the Bundesliga champions.

Both players were subbed off in the second half for Arthur and Patrik Schick after playing a positive part in the game.



However, as they have done so often under the Spaniard, Leverkusen scored in injury time to grab all three points, Buendia curling home from outside the box on 91 minutes.



The goal was Buendia’s first since arriving on loan from Aston Villa and may prove crucial to Leverkusen’s hopes of catching up with an injury-ravaged Bayern side.











