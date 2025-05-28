Buruk: Osimhen Is Happy At Galatasaray

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has reiterated that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is happy with the club and has no intention of leaving this summer.



The Nigerian international, who netted 36 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions this season, has been linked with a move out of Galatasaray with growing interest from Al Hilal, NOEM, Chelsea, and Juventus.



Speaking with NTV Spor, Buruk stated that Osimhen is living his best life at Galatasaray.

Read Also:My Dream Is To Represent Nigeria At A Major Tournament –Dessers



“Osimhen will look at the conditions,” Buruk told I Just Spoke, via NTV Spor



“He is very happy here at Galatasaray. He is living the best days of his life. The player will decide about his future. He made an incredible contribution here. We need to respect him but we are hopeful that he will stay with us.



“He is a professional player. There are talks about it but Osimhen will make the choice. He will look at the conditions. The part about Osimhen agreeing with the Arabian side is not true.”







