My Dream Is To Represent Nigeria At A Major Tournament –Dessers

Cyriel Dessers has said his dream is to feature at a major tournament with Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Dessers is making a return to the Super Eagles after he was included in coach Eric Chelle’s squad for the Unity Cup 2025.

The 30-year-old scored 18 goals and provided two assists in 35 matches in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Also Read: Fae: Super Eagles, Morocco, Senegal, Egypt Favourites To Win 2025 AFCON

His impressive scoring form contributed to his call-up to the team for the four-nation tournament in London.

“I’m very happy to be back here, it’s always an honour to get called up to be with the boys, the staff,” Dessers said in an interview on NFF TV.

“You look in the mirror you see Nigeria and at the moment I got the call and you don’t have to think about for a long time obviously when you get the call you want to go.

“I’ve had beautiful few moments with the national team but I hope to add more, I hope to add big tournaments which will be a dream, that would be like complete my career if I could go to a big tournament with the Super Eagles and hopefully win something.”

On the Unity Cup encounter with Ghana’s Black Stars, the Rangers striker said it is more than a friendly tie.

“To play here in London where we have, obviously, lots of Nigerians and the first game against one of our rivals I think it’s always a special game.

“You can say it is a friendly game or friendly tournament but I don’t think we will treat the game like that, we want to win this and make our people proud.”

Since making his debut on October, 2020, Dessers has made six appearances and has netted two goals for the Super Eagles.



By James Agberebi



