Fae: Super Eagles, Morocco, Senegal, Egypt Favourites To Win 2025 AFCON

Côte d’Ivoire coach Emerse Faé has tipped the quartet of Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, and Morocco as favourite to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Fae made this known in an interview with New National Star, where he stated that the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire will find it difficult to defend their title.

“Morocco of course, Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt,” Faé said as per New National Star.



“As title holders we’ll also have this status that we’ll have to assume. Also, watch out for Democratic Republic of Congo or South Africa.



“There will also be serious outsiders who are not the most expected, but who will have a card to play with necessarily less pressure.”



