Buruk: Osimhen Must Have To Undergo Training After Sealing Move To Galatasaray

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has reaffirmed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will have to undergo rigorous training in order to get back to his best.



The Nigerian international, who is expected to seal a permanent move to the Turkish giant, is yet to play in the three preseason friendly games played so far.



The win marked Galatasaray’s third consecutive preseason triumph, following earlier victories over Ümraniyespor (5-2) and Admira Wacker (2-1).

The team is set to return to Istanbul, where they will host Strasbourg on July 26 and Lazio on August 2 at RAMS Park in their final summer tune-ups.



In an interview with Nefes, Buruk stated Osimhen must undergo training to get him back to fitness.



“I’ve started Barış at center forward,” Buruk said after the Cagliari match as per Nefes.



“He’s played before, but he’s been playing on the wing for a long time. It’s good to have him back at center. Who we’ll start with at the start of the season and how we’ll start is a question mark for us.



“We’re waiting for Victor Osimhen. We want him to arrive as soon as possible, but he’ll also have to undergo training. Icardi’s arrival in the team and Morata’s situation will become clearer.”



