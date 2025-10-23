CAF Champions League: Ivorian Referee To Officiate Rivers United Vs Black Bulls

The Confederation of Africa Football ,CAF, has appointed Ivory Coast’s Kouassi Frederic Francois Biro as centre referee for the Champions League second preliminary round second leg match between Rivers United and Black Bulls of Mozambique.

He will be assisted by compatriots Prosper Adiouman (assistant referee 1) and Eba Médard Wenceslas Ettien (sssistant referee 2).

Another Ivorian Patrick Tanguy Jean Philippe Vlei will serve as the fourth official.

Read Also:CAF Champions League: Rivers United Lose 1-0 To Mozambique’s Black Bulls

Ghana’s Munkaila Nassam Adam will take up the role of match commissioner.

Rivers United will host Black Bulls at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

Finidi George’s side lost the first leg 1-0.



