CAF Champions League: Remo Stars Not Afraid Of Sundowns — Conde

Remo Stars coach Thiago Conde has said that they are not intimidated by Mamelodi Sundowns’ pedigree, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions will host Miguel Cardoso’s side in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary second round tie at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Sunday (today).

Mamelodi Sundowns were runners-up in the competition last year.

The Masandawana have also won the CAF Champions League title in the past.

Read Also:NPFL: Imama Upbeat Of Positive Outing In Ibadanq

Sundowns have been in good form this season, and currently occupy top position on the South African Premier League table.

They have recorded six wins, three draws, and one defeat.

“The most important thing is to understand that when the match starts, it’s 50-50 — 11 against 11,” Conde told a press conference.

“The better prepared team, runs more, is more aggressive, intelligent, intense, and knows how to manage the game will win. It’s that simple.

“There are countless examples of big teams losing to smaller ones. Sometimes the underdog takes one chance and scores, while the favourite creates fifty and doesn’t. That’s football.”

By Adeboye Amosu



