NPFL: Imama Upbeat Of Positive Outing In Ibadan

Abia Warriors technical adviser Imama Amapakabo is optimistic of a positive outing against Shooting Stars.

The Umuahia club will be up against Shooting Stars in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday nine encounter at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan on Sunday (today).

They head into the game in buoyant mood following last weekend’s 2-0 home win over El-kanemi Warriors.

Abia Warriors will also look to consolidate on their position on the table.

Read Also:NPFL: Tata Takes Over From Bosso At Barau FC

Imama said it is important for the team to keep moving forward.

“I think most importantly, we accepted the fact that we failed on the continent, but we are not failures,” Imama told the club’s official media.

“We can only be tagged a failure if by May, the league comes to an end and we are not able to get back to where we were as in the past season, and most importantly, first time for the team itself being in the continent.

“So, there were a lot of things that we didn’t do right, and it was a big learning experience. So, we’ve taken it under our belt, we’ve learnt our lessons, and we want to get back there, believing that this team can really get better.”

By Adeboye Amosu



