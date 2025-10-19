We Knew It Won’t Be Easy Against Arsenal –Fulham Boss

Fulham manager Marco Silva has said they knew playing against Arsenal in Saturday’s Premier League clash won’t be easy.

Mikel Arteta’s side delivered another solid defensive display, while Leandro Trossard’s goal in the 58th minute was enough to secure the win at Craven Cottage.

Arsenal’s goal once again came from a corner as Gabriel’s flick at the near post was met by Trossard at the back post, who kneed the ball over the line from close range.

Gabriel’s assist was his 20th goal involvement since joining Arsenal in 2020 and Silva says struggling to contain the Brazilian defender at set-pieces is a struggle.

“When you lose a game, it is always a disappointing one. They were at a very good level,” Silva told BBC’s Match of the Day (via Metro).

“We did create chances to score before Arsenal. They were more on that than on ourselves. We knew it was not going to be easy, a tough team to play against but I think we kept them away from big chances in the game.

“After the goal, we did react and started to play more in our way again.

“Gabriel jumps so high, it’s impossible to stop him. It’s very difficult to control.

“The way we tried to block his run, most of the game, we did it very well. We were too open and left the path for Gabriel. We didn’t want him to run in that part. Any flick is very difficult to control at the back post.”



