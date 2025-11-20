CAF Champions League: Rivers United Need Positive Result Vs Pyramids –Amoo

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo has disclosed that Rivers United must commence their CAF Champions League campaign against Pyramids on a positive note.



Recall that the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side will travel to Egypt to face the reigning champion on Saturday.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Amoo stated that Rivers United have the quality to compete with the Egyptian club.

“I don’t think there is anything to be scared about the Pyramids despite the fact that they are the defending champions.



“This is a game of 11 players, and I am confident Rivers United have the quality players to withstand Pyramids at home.



“The team must ensure they get a positive result to help kickstart their campaign in the group. This is football; anything can happen.”



