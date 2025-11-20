‘Huge For My Career’ — Nnadozie Reacts To Winning CAF Women’s Best Goalkeeper Award For Third Consecutive Time

Chiamaka Nnadozie has shared her excitement after winning the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for the third consecutive time, reports Completesports.com.

Nnadozie beat Morocco’s Khadija Er-Rmichi and South Africa’s Andile Dlamini to the individual accolade.

The 24-year-old won the inaugural award in 2023, and was also declared winner last year.

The shot stopper stated that winning the award for the third time is huge for her career.

“I just want to thank God for bringing us all here safely. A big thank you to the organisers, CAF President, (Patrice Motsepe), President of Nigeria Football Federation ,NFF, (Ibrahim Gusau) and Secretary General, (Mohammed Sanusi),” Nnadozie said after receiving the award.

“Winning this award for the third time is huge for my career. I thank all the academies that I have played for.”

The award further enhanced Nnadozie’s status as the best goalkeeper in Africa.

She was also named best goalkeeper at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

By Adeboye Amosu






