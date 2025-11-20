Intercontinental Playoffs: DR Congo To Face New Caledonia Or Jamaica In Final

The Democratic Republic of Congo Will face New Caledonia or Jamaica in the final of the intercontinental playoffs, Foot Africa reports.

The intercontinental playoff draw for the 2026 World Cup took place in Zurich today (Thursday).

The six nations who made the playoffs now know the exact path they must take to secure one of the last two available spots.

As a seeded team, DR Congo can be pleased with a favorable bracket: they will face the winner of the New Caledonia vs Jamaica showdown, a draw that stands out as one of the most advantageous of this edition.

Meanwhile, Iraq, also a seeded team, will take on the winner of Bolivia vs Suriname.

The tournament will be held in Mexico, between Guadalajara and Monterrey, from March 23 to 31, 2026, with a straightforward format: semi-finals, followed by decisive finals.

DR Congo booked their spot at this stage by knocking out Nigeria on penalties.



