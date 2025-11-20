Gyan: Super Eagles Favourites To Win AFCON 2025

Former Black Stars of Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has named the Super Eagles among the favourites to win the title at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations,reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will be looking to win a fourth title in Morocco in December.

Nigeria lost 2-1 to the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the last edition of the competition.

Gyan believed they can claim the title this time around.

“Nigeria did well, they were close last two years,” Gyan said on the sidelines of the 2025 CAF Awards in Rabat, Morocco.

“Cote d’Ivoire did well, so we have a lot of teams.Morocco are also strong contenders who are also doing well.

“I will say these three teams I mentioned – Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire and Morocco are favourites.”

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C with Tanzania, Tunisia and Tanzania, and Uganda.

They will face the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in their opening fixture in Fez on Tuesday, 23 December.

By Adeboye Amosu



