Super Eagles Move To 38th Position In Latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles moved up three places in the latest FIFA ranking despite their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Eric Chelle’s side, who were ranked 41st in October now sit in 38th position in the world.

Nigeria however remain fifth in Africa

behind Morocco, Senegal, Egypt and Algeria.

The Super Eagles played two games in the month under review.



The West Africans defeated Panthers of Gabon 4-1 in the semi-final of the playoffs.

They however lost 4-3 on penalities to the Leopards of Democratic Republic of Congo in the final.

Spain maintained top position on the ranking ahead of Argentina, France, and England.

Brazil moved up two spots to fifth, overtaking both the Netherlands and Portugal.

Portugal slipped to sixth, the Netherlands to seventh, Belgium remained eighth, while Germany and Croatia completed the top 10.

By Adeboye Amosu



