Friendly: Super Eagles AFCON 2025 Group Opponent Tunisia Draw 1-1 With Brazil

Nigeria’s Super Eagles AFCON 2025 group stage opponent Tunisia held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in Tuesday’s international friendly match.

The draw means Tunisia are unbeaten in their last six matches – winning four and drawing two.

The Carthage Eagles took the lead in the 23rd minute before Chelsea star Estevao equalised from the penalty spot on 44 minutes.

Brazil had the chance to take the lead with 12 minutes left but Lucas Paqueta missed a penalty.

In another friendly match played on Tuesday another team that will fave the Super Eagles in the AFCON 2025 group stage, Uganda, got hammered 4-0 by Morocco.

The Ugandans have now suffered defeat in their last three games. They lost 1-0 to Botswana and fell to a 2-1 loss to Algeria.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles lost on penalties to DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs final on Sunday.

After regulation and extra-time finished 1-1, the game went into penalty shootout with DR Congo emerging 4-3 winners.

Defeat to DR Congo means the Eagles have failed to reach the World Cup again after also missing out of the 2022 edition.

On their part the Leopards of DR Congo are eyeing a second World Cup appearance after making their debut at the 1974 tournament hosted by the former West Germany.

By James Agberebi



