    Nigeria National Teams

    Anichebe Blasts NFF Over Super Eagles’ Failure To Qualify For 2026 World Cup

    Former international Victor Anichebe has blasted the Nigeria Football Federation,NFF, following the Super Eagles failure to secure a berth at 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    The Super Eagles lost 4-3 on penalities to Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the African playoffs on Sunday night.

    Anichebe pointed accusing fingers at the NFF for the setback.

    The former Everton striker took to the social media to express his disappointment.

    “Real change demands selflessness, long-term thinking, and building foundations that won’t produce instant rewards,” Anichebe wrote on his Instagram page.

    “If we want serious outcomes, we must start having serious conversations that lead to serious decisions.”

    The Super Eagles will now shift attention to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which will start in Morocco next month.


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

