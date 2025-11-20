Super Eagles Winning AFCON Won’t Make Up For 2026 World Cup Miss – Mikel Obi

Former Nigeria international John Mikel Obi has said Super Eagles winning next month’s AFCON will not make up for their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mikel insisted the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board must resign immediately for failing in their primary responsibility.

Speaking on his The Obi One Podcast, Mikel said: “But does it 100% make it up for it?[winning the AFCON], I don’t think so, because we want to see ourselves in the World Cup. I said it, if we do not qualify for the World Cup, the NFF, the whole board has to go. They have to go, because you can’t keep repeating the same mistake every time and thinking something is going to change. It’s just going to be the same results. If you have the same people doing the same thing and failing all the time, and you give them one more time, no.”

The 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup star added that Nigerian fans have been denied the opportunity to watch Victor Osimhen at the World Cup.

“It’s a shame that you can’t see a striker in his prime, in his prime, absolutely on fire, it’s not going to be in the World Cup. Haaland knew about it. 28 years or 30 years, they haven’t been in the World Cup? He knows.

“As one of the best strikers in the world, he has to be in the World Cup. He has to be, because that’s where he belongs. Competing in the World Cup, in the biggest stage. On the biggest stage, yeah. On the biggest stage, that’s where he belongs. And it’s a shame that we can’t see our best striker in Africa be in that biggest stage, competing, showcasing his talents, scoring goals for our country, for our nation, Africa, Nigeria.”

The Super Eagles will miss World Cup qualification again following their defeat to DR Congo in the playoffs.

After settling for a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra-time DR Congo triumphed 4-3 on penalties.

The Congolese will now feature at next year’s intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in the March.

By James Agberebi



