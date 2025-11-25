CAF Champions League: Rivers United Will Bounce Back To Winning Ways Vs RS Berkane –Amoo

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo says he’s optimistic Rivers United will bounce back to winning ways against RS Berkane in the CAF Champions League.



Recall that the reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champion was thrashed 3-0 by Pyramids FC at the weekend in group A.

Speaking with Completesports.com, Amoo stated that it will be too early to write off Rivers United.



“It will be unfair to start judging Rivers United with the result against Pyramids FC. It is still the opening group game, and there are still more matches to come.



“I am very optimistic Rivers United will bounce back to winning ways in their second group game against RS Berkane at home. It’s an encounter the team must win and get their Champions League back on track.”



