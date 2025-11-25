Ejuke Laments Sevilla’s Defeat To Espanyol

Chidera Ejuke can’t hide his disappointment following Sevilla’s 2-1 defeat to Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Monday.

Matias Almeyda’s side’s dominated the game in the first half but were let down by their poor finishing.

Gabriel Suazo, Peque, and Adams Akor were all denied by Espanyol goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic before the break.

Espanyol took control of the game in the second half, scoring through Pere Milla and Roberto Fernandez Jaen.

Marcao scored late to give the game a nervy finish but the home side held on for the win.

Ejuke Rues Defeat

Ejuke admitted that they deserved more from the keenly contested encounter.

“We created many chances and only scored one goal. It’s hard to believe. Even so, we played well. We have to build on this and start thinking about the next match,” he told the club’s official website.

We have a very important game coming up, we’re playing at home and we have to do everything we can to win. We need to grow as a team and give it our all to get that victory.”

By Adeboye Amosu



