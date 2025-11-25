‘I Scored A Crucial Penalty’ –Onuachu Reacts After Trabzonspor’s Win Vs Basaksehir FK

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has expressed satisfaction with his performance as Trabzonspor defeated Basaksehir FK 4-3 in Monday’s Turkish League game.



Recall that the Nigerian international scored from the penalty spot, marking his ninth league goal this season.



Reacting after the game, Onuachu told Spor Arena that picking the three points is the most important thing for the team regardless of how the team played.

“Basaksehir FK were one man down; as a striker there’s not much to do. You just have to find spaces to get a goal for your team.



“My playing style didn’t really come into the game, but I scored a crucial penalty at that moment.



“It’s always good to win. We are happy with the three points but there’s more work to do.



“I am just happy for the three points. They played well even though they were a man down. At the end of the day, we fought back and got the three points.”



