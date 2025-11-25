Fulham Boss Challenges Chukwueze To Fight For Starting Shirt

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has challenged Samuel Chukwueze to fight for a starting role in the team, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze joined the Whites on a season-long loan in the summer.

The 26-year-old has made five substitute appearances for the West London club.

The Nigeria international provided a wonderful assist for Raul Jimenez’s late goal in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Sunderland last weekend.

Read Also:Fulham Match Winner Grateful To Chukwueze For Superb Assist

It was the winger’s second assist for the Cottagers in the Premier League.

Chukwueze was voted Fulham’s Royal Caribbean Legend of the Match for his impact.

The tricky winger beat Raúl Jiménez and Harry Wilson to the award.

Silva praised the player for his impact since his arrival at the club.

“He (Chukwueze) had a huge impact. It was a great assist from him, and we’re pleased for him. Now we need him to start games and keep the intensity throughout the 90 minutes,” Silva told told Fulham’s official website.

By Adeboye Amosu



