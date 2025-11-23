Fulham Match Winner Grateful To Chukwueze For Superb Assist

Raul Jimenez has eulogised Samuel Chukwueze for providing the assist that led to his winning goal in Fulham’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Craven Cottage on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze was introduced in the 64th minute of the keenly contested encounter

The Nigeria international delivered a superb cross for Jimenez to whip home the winner six minutes from time.

Jimenez praised the tricky winger for his positive contribution.

“He [Chukwueze] had a really good impact. We had opportunities, even in the first half. I want to thank him for the cross. I was ready to score,” the Mexico international said after the game.

Chukwueze joined Fulham on a season-long loan from Serie A club , AC Milan in the summer.

He has provided two assists in five league appearances for the Whites.

By Adeboye Amosu



