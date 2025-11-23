Chukwueze, Bassey, Iwobi Get Very Good Ratings In Fulham’s Win Vs Sunderland

Nigeria internationals Samuel Chukwueze, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi all got very good ratings in Fulham’s 1-0 win against Sunderland, at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

After failing to help Nigeria qualify for next year’s intercontinental playoffs in Mexico, the trio were back in action for Fulham and were instrumental in the hard-fought win.

While Bassey saw action for 90 minutes and Iwobi taken off on 89 minutes, Chukwueze came on in the 64th minute.

Fulham dominated proceedings in search of their fourth win of the season, but as the game wore on, it seemed like they would rue a host of missed opportunities.

But Chukwueze’s perfectly-weighted cross and a deft Raul Jimenez finish on 84 minutes secured the win.

It was Chukwueze’s second assist in five Premier League appearances for the London club.

Following their impressive displays Chukwueze, Bassey and Iwobi were each given seven out of 10 by Sky Sports.

The trio would hope to put the disappointment of not making it to the Intercontinental playoffs by helping the Super Eagles land a fourth AFCON title in Morocco.

Iwobi is the only player among the three that has featured at the FIFA senior men’s World Cup.

The former Arsenal and Everton forward was part of the squad that failed to go past the group stage at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Other members of the 2018 squad, under Gernot Rohr, include captain William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi and Chidozie Awaziem.

By James Agberebi



