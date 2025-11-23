CAF Champions League: Finidi Rues Rivers United’s Defeat To Pyramids FC

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George has blamed missed chances and defensive mistakes for his team’s defeat to Pyramids FC.

The Port Harcourt fell 3-0 to the holders in their CAF Champions League matchday one encounter in Cairo on Saturday night.

After a tightly contested first half that ended 0–0, Pyramids returned from the break with renewed urgency.

Their pressure paid off in the 52nd minute when Ahmed Atef El Sayed struck from close range to open the scoring.

Five minutes later, the forward doubled the advantage with a superb header into the top-right corner after an excellent through ball from Karim Hafez.

Read Also:CAF Champions League: Rivers United Fall To Pyramids FC In Cairo

Pyramids continued to push forward, as Atef completed his hat-trick in the 72nd minute, guiding a composed right-footed effort into the bottom-left corner from a Mohamed Reda assist.

Finidi said his players gave their best in the game.

“We played well but the final touch was not there,” Finidi said after the game.

“We did well in the first half and in the second half, their first goal was a mistake from our defender. If you allow a team like this to score, they will gain momentum, and from that they got their second goal, and from there the game was over.”

The former Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions will face Moroccan side, RS Berkane in their second group game at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday.

By Adeboye Amosu



