CAF Champions League: Rivers United Fall To Pyramids FC In Cairo

Holders Pyramids FC defeated Rivers United 3-0 in their CAF Champions League matchday one encounter at the 30 June Stadium, Cairo on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

Ahmed Atef scored a hat-trick for Pyramids FC in the Group A encounter.

Finidi George’s side held their own against the Egyptians in the first half, but capitulated after the break.

Pyramids FC got the opening goal through Atef seven minutes into the second half.



Atef doubled the hosts’ advantage five minutes later.

The forward scored his third goal of the game 18 minutes from time.

In the other Group A fixture, RS Berkane of Morocco also beat Zambia’s Power Dynamos 3-0.

Rivers United will host RS Berkane in a matchday two encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next week Friday.

Power Dynamos will entertain Pyramids FC in Lusaka same day.

By Adeboye Amosu



