CAF Champions League: Rivers United Won’t Disappoint Against Pyramids FC — Finidi

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George has declared his team ready for battle against Pyramids FC, reports Completesports.com.

The Port Harcourt club will begin their group stage campaign with an away fixture against the defending champions at the 30 June Stadium, Cairo on Saturday (today).

Pyramids FC are overwhelming favourites to take maximum points from the game.

Read Also:CAF Champions League: Rivers United Need Positive Result Vs Pyramids –Amoo

Finidi is however looking forward to a successful outing for his side.

“We are looking forward to an interesting game against the defending champions,” Finidi stated in a pre-match interview.

“It is going to be a good game, the atmosphere is good, and we are looking forward to the game.”

RS Berkane of Morocco and Zambia’s Power Dynamos will clash in the other group game.

By Adeboye Amosu



