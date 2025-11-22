Ugochukwu Excited To Face Chelsea

Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu is looking forward to facing his former club Chelsea.

Ugochukwu was on the books of Chelsea for two years before linking up with the Clarets this summer.

The 21-year-old will face the Blues for the first time at the Turf Moor this afternoon.

Ugochukwu On Facing Chelsea

“I’m feeling excited. It’ll be the first time I’ve faced them, so I can’t wait. I came back on Wednesday, so we’ve been working very hard. We’re focused on the game now and I just want to do my best,” Ugochukwu told the club’s official website.

“It’s a big game; there’s no doubt in terms of the quality that Chelsea has. It’s a very good team in England and they’re the world champions, so it’s going to be a tough game. But I think when you come to Turf Moor and you play against us it’s always difficult and we always try and do our best to make it hard, so it won’t be easy for them.

“It’s very good we’re playing at home, at Turf Moor where the fans are. They support us, when you play at home you feel very comfortable, so that’s good.”

Enjoying His New Home

Ugochukwu has featured regularly for Scott Parker’s side since his arrival in the summer.

The former Renens star has scored two twice and registered one assist in 10 league appearances.

“I’m happy, I’m playing, I’m doing my best to help the team. I think I can do better, I want to improve every day, at the training ground, in games,” Ugochukwu added.

“We have a good group of players; the lads are top and the staff are as well. Scott Parker brings his experience to the squad, the Gaffer played at the highest level, he’s very good and he helps us.

“When you have players like Kyle Walker who has great experience in the Prem, and you bring the young lads as well it’s good. It’s the best league in the world and here at Burnley everyone has the mentality to make it in this league. Everyone works hard every day.

“We’ve shown it this year, that we can compete. We know what we’re capable of doing and we trust ourselves.”

By Adeboye Amosu



