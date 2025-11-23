‘We Don’t Fear Anyone — Iwobi Declares After Fulham’s Win Over Sunderland

Alex Iwobi has said Fulham deserved to beat Sunderland in Saturday’s Premier League encounter, reports Completesports.com.

Raul Jimenez scored the winning goal in the second half, whipping home Samuel Chukwueze’s superb cross.

Fulham have won four times at home this season, and totally dominated Sunderland.

Iwobi On Win Over Sunderland

Iwobi declared that the Whites are not afraid of any team in the league.

“Our home form has been really good,” the Nigeria international said after the game.

“They’re a tough side and they’ve been doing really well, but we have the belief that we can perform against anyone

“We created so many chances today. It was almost one of those where you wonder if it will ever go on.

“Credit to the lads, we kept on believing and thank god one of them went in.

“We don’t fear anyone in the league. We give our respect to Sunderland. But now it’s all about consistency for us to go and get the results we need.

“In the week, we were working on different ways to break down Sunderland. It was working, but we couldn’t put the ball in the net.

“As long as we can keep clean sheets, then we’ll always create chances to score.”

By Adeboye Amosu





