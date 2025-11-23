Fulham Boss Hails Chukwueze’s Display In Win Over Sunderland

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has heaped plaudits on Samuel Chukwueze following the winger’s impressive performance in the 1-0 victory over Sunderland, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze was introduced in the 64th minute of the keenly contested encounter.

The Nigeria international then set up Raul Jimenez for the game’s winning goal.

The 26-year-old created two key chances, posted 100% dribble rate, and won all his duels against on-form Sunderland.

Silva Thumbs Up Chukwueze

Silva praised the former Villarreal player for his overall contribution.

“We deserved the three points. We scored a late goal, but we should have scored much earlier in the game,” Silva told reporters after the game.

“Back on track. We needed that for our fans, for them. We created 3-4 clear chances in the first half. Nothing for them apart from Traore.

“We always had the possession well balanced, good performance overall. Massive impact from ESR and Chukwueze.

“We are going to need Samuel [Chukwueze] from the start, but we will lose him to AFCON soon. Clean sheet, solid.”

By Adeboye Amosu



