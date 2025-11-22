Chukwueze Bags Assist As Fulham Edge Out Sunderland

Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist as Fulham pipped visiting Sunderland 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Also in action for Fulham were Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey. While Iwobi was taken off on 89 minutes, Bassey featured for 90 minutes.

Chukwueze, who came on in the 64th minute, sent in a brilliant cross which was finished off by Raul Jimenez on 84 minutes.

Fulham move up to 14th place on 14 points in the league table.

At the Molineaux, Tolu Arokodare fired blanks again in the Premier League as struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace.

Arokodare’s Super Eagles teammate Chrisantus Uche was an unused substitute in the encounter.

Also Read: Bundesliga: Tella Benched As Bayer Leverkusen Thrash Wolfsburg

Second half goals from Daniel Munoz (63rd minute) and Yeremy Pino (69th minute) secured the win for Palace.

Palace are now in fourth spot on 20 points and Wolves remain bottom with just two points with.

In other fixtures Nottingham Forest, without the duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina, stunned Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield, Frank Onyeka was benched in Brentford’s 2-1 loss to Brighton, while Bournemouth and West Ham played 2-2.

In the lunch time kickoff Chelsea defeated newly promoted Burnley 2-0.



