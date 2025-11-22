Close Menu
    Bundesliga: Tella Benched As Bayer Leverkusen Thrash Wolfsburg

    Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella was on the bench for the entire 90 minutes as Bayer Leverkusen defeated Wolfsburg 3-1 in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

    The Nigerian international, who was just returning from injury, has made three appearances and bagged one assist this ongoing season for Leverkusen.

    The visitor wasted no time to announce the intention as Hofmann netted the opening goal in the ninth minute before Tapsoba doubled their lead in the 24th minute.

    Tillman netted the third goal in the 33rd minute to give Bayer Leverkusen a comfortable first-half lead.

    However, the host scored a consolation goal in the 57th minute through D. Vavro as the visitor picked up the maximum three points.


