Maresca Hails ‘Tough’ Chelsea Win Over Burnley

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has reflected on his side’s away win over Burnley at the Turf Moor.

The Blues defeated their hosts 2-0 to move to second position on the table.

Maresca admitted that the game was tough for his team.

“I didn’t like this kind of win, because it’s tough. It’s tough after the international break, 12:30, Burnley away, it’s always a tough game. But the way we competed I am very happy,” Maresca said after the game.

“To come here and not concede is very difficult. It’s normal to concede something. But overall they only had one real chance. During the game they didn’t have any big chances and during the game we had loads of chances.

“Be ready. Andrey (Santos) is doing very good. Today is a tough game, he is not playing much. It is not easy when you don’t play a lot.”



