Premier League: Neto, Fernandes Fire Chelsea Past Burnley

Chelsea moved to second position on the Premier League table following a 2-0 win over Burnley at the Turf Moor.

Pedro Neto gave Enzo Maresca’s side the lead eight minutes from the break.

Neto nodded home superbly after he was set up by a wonderful Jamie Gittens’ cross.

Chelsea took control of the game afterwards, and were unlucky not to double their lead before the break.

The Blues wasted a couple of chances in the second half, with Burnley not really offering much in attack.

They finished the job two minutes from time with Enzo Fernandes sweeping home substitute Marc Guiu’s pass.

Chelsea will now shift attention to Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash with Barcelona at the Stamford Bridge.

Burnley remain rooted to 17th position on the table following the defeat.



