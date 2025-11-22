Close Menu
    Serie A: Okoye Concedes In Udinese Loss To Bologna

    Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye failed to keep a clean sheet as Udinese lost 3-0 to Bologna in Saturday’s Serie A game.

    The Nigerian international, who was making his fifth league appearance this ongoing season, has kept only one clean sheet for Udinese.

    Bologna took the lead in the 54th minute through Pobega’s clinical finish to silence the home supporters.

    The visitor extended their lead to 2-0 in the 60th minute thanks to another goal from Pogeba.

    Bernardeschi’s goal in the 94th minute took the game beyond the reach of Udinese.

    The defeat means Udinese sit 10th on 15 points, while Bologna move to third on 24 points on the league table.


