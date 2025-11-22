Dele-Bashiru Set For Lazio Return After Recovering From Injury

Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is expected to reclaim his place in the Serie A squad list after recovering from his injury.

The Lagos native has been hampered by a hamstring issue he picked up during the Derby della Capitale defeat against Roma back in September.

Afterwards, Maurizio Sarri decided to drop him from the squad, and replace him with Toma Basic. That proved to be a wise decision, as the Croatian has been revitalized ever since.

With the African Cup of Nations looming on the horizon, and a potential January exit, some thought that Dele-Bashiru had already played his final game for Lazio.

However, La Lazio Siamo Noi (via thelaziali.com)revealed that the Nigerian will be reinstated when the Aquile release their squad on Saturday.

The 24-year-old is expected to replace Nicolo Rovella, who’s unavailable until January after undergoing surgery on Thursday to repair a groin injury that has wrecked his campaign from the get-go.

It should be noted that Serie A clubs are allowed to make two changes to their list between September and December. While replacing Dele-Bashiru with Basic was the first Lazio switch, the Nigerian’s return would consume the remaining change.

Dele-Bashiru was not part of the Super Eagles squad that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs in Morocco due to his injury.

He could, however, make the squad to next month’s AFCON also in Morocco.

The Super Eagles will square off against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda at the Continental showpiece.



